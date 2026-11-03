Who Is Jesús Owono? Goalkeeper Faces Ban After Jesús de Miguel's Tragic Death

Goalkeeper Faces Possible Punishment After Jesús de Miguel's Tragic Death |

The football world is mourning the tragic death of CD Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel following a collision during a Spanish second-division match. FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono was involved in the incident and received a straight red card.

Who Is Jesús Owono?

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Jesús Lázaro Owono Ngua Akeng, popularly known as Jesús Owono, is a professional goalkeeper from Equatorial Guinea. The 25-year-old joined Deportivo Alavés, progressing through the club's youth system. He made his first-team debut in 2022 and gained experience in Spanish football's top divisions.

He initially joined FC Andorra on loan before signing a permanent contract in August 2026. He has also represented Equatorial Guinea internationally since 2019. He has featured in two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

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What punishment could Owono face?

Owono rushed out of his goal to challenge for a long ball and collided with De Miguel, striking the striker with his raised knee. De Miguel suffered a cardiac arrest and was taken to hospital, where he died on November 3 at the age of 30.

He could face a suspension of four to 12 matches under Article 102 of the Royal Spanish Football Federation's disciplinary code. The final punishment will depend on the disciplinary committee's assessment of the incident.

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A criminal investigation could potentially be launched against Jesús Owono following the death of Jesús de Miguel. Under Article 142 of Spain's Criminal Code, causing death through gross negligence can carry a prison sentence of one to four years, while less serious negligence can result in a financial penalty.

Owono has since disabled his social media accounts after the death was confirmed. No statement has been made.