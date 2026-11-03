Who Was Jesús de Miguel? Spanish Footballer Passes Away At 30 After Horrific Collision Goalkeeper

Spanish football has been left in shock following the death of CD Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel Alameda at the age of 30. The forward died on Tuesday, November 3, after suffering a serious medical emergency following a horrific collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono during a league match.

Who Was Jesús de Miguel?

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Jesús de Miguel Alameda was a Spanish professional footballer born on September 21, 1996, in Madrid, Spain. He began his senior career with Leganés B in 2015. He later played for clubs including Internacional Madrid, Fuenlabrada, Unión Adarve, Navalcarnero and Unionistas de Salamanca.

In January 2023, he joined CD Castellón and helped the club achieve promotion to Spain's second division. He signed for CD Tenerife in 2025 and played for the club until his passing.

What Happened to Jesús de Miguel?

The tragic incident happened during Tenerife's match against FC Andorra at the Estadio Heliodoro Rodríguez López. In the final moments of the game, De Miguel collided heavily with Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono while challenging for a long ball. The impact left the striker motionless on the pitch, leaving players and spectators shocked.

Medical staff immediately rushed to help him and provided emergency treatment. The match was abandoned following the incident, while Owono received a red card. De Miguel was taken to the University Hospital of Nuestra Señora de Candelaria for further treatment.

Reports indicated that De Miguel suffered a cardiac arrest following the collision and required emergency resuscitation. Although the club initially provided updates about his condition, his health later deteriorated. Tenerife confirmed his death on November 3, 2026.