Football World In Shock! Tenerife Forward Jesus De Miguel Fights For Life After Suffering Cardiac Arrest Following Collision | Video

Tenerife Forward Jesus De Miguel Fights For Life After Suffering Cardiac Arrest Following Collision | laligaa_neews/X

Spanish football was left shaken after Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel suffered a cardiac arrest following a frightening collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during a second-division match on Monday. The 30-year-old was rushed to hospital after collapsing on the pitch, with the incident forcing the match to be abandoned.

The incident occurred during the closing stages of the contest at the Estadio Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez. De Miguel was chasing a long ball when Owono came out of his goal to clear it. The goalkeeper's knee appeared to strike the Tenerife forward in the chest, leaving him motionless on the ground.

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Tenerife Forward Jesus De Miguel Fights For Life After Suffering Cardiac Arrest Following Collision

Medical personnel immediately rushed onto the pitch to attend to De Miguel as players from both teams looked on in distress. Several Tenerife players were visibly emotional as the forward received treatment before being taken away in an ambulance. According to reports, De Miguel suffered a cardiac arrest while being transported to the hospital.

However, the situation took a worrying turn on Tuesday, November 3, when Tenerife announced that De Miguel's neurological condition had deteriorated. The club said it would provide further information as it became available, raising fresh concerns about the forward's recovery.

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The match between Tenerife and Andorra was abandoned with the score level at 2-2. The Spanish Football Federation and several clubs have since sent messages of support to De Miguel and his family, wishing the forward a speedy recovery.