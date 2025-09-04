Who Is Amit Mishra? All You Need To Know About The Veteran Cricketer Who Retired At The Age Of 42

Image: Amit Mishra/Instagram

After a remarkable 25-year career, veteran Indian leg-spinner Amit Mishra has announced his retirement from professional cricket. Mishra played for India in all three formats, appearing in 10 Twenty20 Internationals, 36 One Day Internationals, and 22 Test matches. He gained a reputation for his incisive variations and unwavering control, finishing with 76 Test, 64 ODI, and 16 T20I wickets.

Confirming his decision on Thursday, Mishra explained that a combination of recurring injuries and his desire to allow the next generation of cricketers a chance on the big stage guided the timing of his exit.

According to IANS, Mishra quoted“These 25 years of my life in cricket have been nothing short of memorable. I am deeply grateful to the BCCI, the administration, Haryana cricket association, the support staff, my colleagues, and to my family members who were with me all this while,”.

Acknowledging those who stood by him throughout, he added, “I would like to thank the fans whose love and support whenever and wherever I played made the journey memorable. Cricket has given me countless memories and invaluable learnings, and each moment on the ground has been a memory I’ll treasure for life.”

Who is Amit Mishra?

Amit Mishra who was born in Delhi made his debut for India during an ODI tri-series in Bangladesh in 2003. However, he had to wait until 2008 to play in a Test match against Australia in Mohali, where he celebrated with an unforgettable five-wicket haul.

He produced a number of memorable moments while playing for India. During the 2013 ODI series in Zimbabwe, where he equalled Javagal Srinath's world record for most wickets in a bilateral series with 18 in five matches. He also played a significant role in India's run to the final of the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh, taking 10 wickets at an economy rate of 6.68 and an average of 14.70.

Mishra continued to play domestic cricket for Haryana and was a regular in the IPL until 2024, despite the fact that his last international appearance was in 2017. In his final professional match, he returned figures of 1 for 20 for the Lucknow Super Giants against the Rajasthan Royals.

IPL; career

Mishra made a lasting impression on franchise cricket. He finishes his career as the seventh-highest wicket-taker in the IPL with 174 wickets in 162 games, averaging 23.82 and having an economy of 7.37. In addition, he is the only bowler in IPL history to record three hat-tricks, which he accomplished admirably for three different teams: Sunrisers Hyderabad (2013), Kings XI Punjab (2011), and Delhi Daredevils (2008).

The leg spinner has no intention of leaving the game entirely in the near future. He disclosed plans to pursue a career in coaching, commentating, and mentoring young athletes.