'We Will Take Call Closer...': Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Backs KL Rahul Ahead Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Team India's head coach Gautam Gambhir while addressing the media clarified that KL Rahul may get a chance to open during the Perth test o the Border Gavaskar series. This statement comes despite KL Rahul's poor form while playing for India A against Australia A. He scored a total of 14 runs in two innings raised questions about his place.

Gambhir stated that KL Rahul may be considered as a opener depending on Rohit Sharma's availability. 'If Rohit is not available for the first Test match, there is KL Rahul. We will take a call closer to the first match.There are times you go with experienced players as well. He can bat at the top, middle order and at No. 6 as well. He can keep wicket; can do the job for us if Rohit is not available for the 1st Test.'

Team India keen to perform in Australia

Gambhir further emphasised on importance of the series against Australia and said, 'When you play for your country, every series is important. Irrespective of the past, for us, it is two good teams playing against each other and we are absolutely keen to go out there, perform and win the series.'

Border Gavaskar Trophy schedule

Team India will look to retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy when they take on AUstralia in five match test series. Beside the trophy a place in the World Test Championship final is at stake as well. After facing whitewash at the hands of New Zealand at home, Team India will be desperate to get things straight in Australia.

The opening test will be played in Perth from November 22-27. After PPertyh both the teams will head to Adelaide Oval to play 2nd test from December 6 to 10 which will be a day night affair.

The third test will be played at Gabba in Brisbane from December 14 to 18, while the traditional Boxing Day Test is scheduled to be played from December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. The fifth and final Test will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7.

