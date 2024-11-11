Gautam Gambhir Drops Hint On Rohit Sharma's Availability For The AUS vs IND 1st Test; Defends KL Rahul's Form

Image: X

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has dropped a major hint on Rohit Sharma being available for the opening test of the Border Gavaskar series in Perth. Reports have merged Rohit missing the opening test as he prepares to welcome his second child with wife Ritika Sajdeh.

However, Gambhir said that there is no confirmation yet. Speaking at press conference ahead of departure to Australia, Gambhir said, "There is no confirmation. We'll let you know. Hopefully he’ll be available. Everything you’ll get to know by the start of the series ,". Following the drubbing at the hands of New Zealand, Rohit himself admitted that he was "not sure" of his participation.

If Rohit Sharma does end up missing the reopening test Jasprit Bumrah will be leading the team in his absence. Gambhir confirmed, "Bumrah is the vice-captain so he’s going to lead if Rohit is not available."

Who will open the innings in Rohit Sharma's absence?

Shubman Gill has the experience of opening the innings in the white ball format, however with KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaren in the team it is unlikely for Gill to open the innings.

Speaking about the vacant opening slot if Rohit Sharma missed the opening test, Gambhir said, "we have got Easwaran and KL in Australia. We will take a call."

Explaining Rahul's role in the team, Gambhir stated, "There are times you go with experienced players as well. He can bat at the top, middle order and at No. 6 as well. He can keep wicket; can do the job for us if Rohit is not available for the 1st Test."

Can India retain Border Gavaskar Trophy?

The BGT has not left Indian shores in eight years, but this time around, there is a threat. While there is a touch of worry that Australia may finally reclaim the trophy all because India is not in the best of forms. However Gambhir has showed confidence on the Indian side to do well in Australia.

Speaking about the preparation, Team India coach said, "Challenge is the conditions. It is different in India and Australia. Be it support staff or players. If we can get good preparation, nothing like it. We’ve been to Australia many times, so that experience will be crucial. Ready to fire from ball one."