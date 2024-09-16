 'What The F***’: Red Bull’s Sergio Perez Furiously Reacts After Crash with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz in Final Moments of Azerbaijan GP; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'What The F***’: Red Bull’s Sergio Perez Furiously Reacts After Crash with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz in Final Moments of Azerbaijan GP; Video

'What The F***’: Red Bull’s Sergio Perez Furiously Reacts After Crash with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz in Final Moments of Azerbaijan GP; Video

Carlos Sainz had gained the upper hand at Turn 1, but as Sergio Perez tried to retake the position after Turn 2, the two drivers collided

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 08:36 AM IST
article-image
Image:X

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday was packed with action, drama and crashes. McLaren's Oscar Piastri picked up the victory in Baku, but the major talking point of the race was the car crash that took place between Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz. Due to the crash both drivers lost the chance to finish on the podium.

The real drama unfolded in the penultimate lap when Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez clashed fiercely for third place. Sainz had gained the upper hand at Turn 1, but as Perez tried to retake the position after Turn 2, the two drivers collided, resulting in both crashing out of the race in a dramatic fashion. Following the crash Perez can be heard saying, "What the f***! Is he crazy?!" over the radio.

Final standings after conclusion of Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri won at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which helped McLaren reach the top of the constructors' standings. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who had started from pole, was overtaken by Piastri on Lap 20 and fought hard to regain the lead. However, his tires eventually faded, and he settled for second place. Mercedes' George Russell took advantage of the Sainz-Perez crash to secure third.

FPJ Shorts
Vishwakarma Puja: Muhurat, Significance And All You Need To Know
Vishwakarma Puja: Muhurat, Significance And All You Need To Know
Raha Snuggles In Alia Bhatt's Arms, Lights Up On Seeing Dadi Neetu Kapoor - Video Of Their Cute Interaction Goes Viral
Raha Snuggles In Alia Bhatt's Arms, Lights Up On Seeing Dadi Neetu Kapoor - Video Of Their Cute Interaction Goes Viral
BPSC Releases TRE 3 Final Answer Key For Classes 1-5; Check Result Date Here...
BPSC Releases TRE 3 Final Answer Key For Classes 1-5; Check Result Date Here...
'54% Of Our Youth Are Below 25, But Only 4% Are Skilled,' Says Dr Sureshkumar Madhusudanan, Former President Of The Indian Personnel Export Promotion Council
'54% Of Our Youth Are Below 25, But Only 4% Are Skilled,' Says Dr Sureshkumar Madhusudanan, Former President Of The Indian Personnel Export Promotion Council

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finished fifth, just behind McLaren’s Lando Norris, who started 15th but climbed to fourth and earned a bonus point for the fastest lap. Verstappen’s lead in the championship over Norris was reduced from 62 to 59 points. With seven races remaining, McLaren now leads Red Bull by 20 points.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso finished sixth, while Williams benefited from the late crash, with Alex Albon taking seventh and rookie Franco Colapinto finishing eighth. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton crossed the line in ninth after starting from the pit lane. Haas rookie Oliver Bearman, standing in for the suspended Kevin Magnussen, secured the final point in tenth. Bearman, who made his debut with Ferrari earlier this year, has now scored points for two different teams in just two races.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'What The F***’: Red Bull’s Sergio Perez Furiously Reacts After Crash with Ferrari’s Carlos...

'What The F***’: Red Bull’s Sergio Perez Furiously Reacts After Crash with Ferrari’s Carlos...

Video: Fans Seen Leaving Stadium As Babar Azam Gets Dismissed In Champions Cup Clash

Video: Fans Seen Leaving Stadium As Babar Azam Gets Dismissed In Champions Cup Clash

Viral Pic: Virat Kohli Breaks The Wall Near Team India’s Dressing Room During Practice At Chepauk...

Viral Pic: Virat Kohli Breaks The Wall Near Team India’s Dressing Room During Practice At Chepauk...

ENG vs AUS: Harry Brook To Lead England In ODIs As Jos Buttler Continues To Recover From Calf Injury

ENG vs AUS: Harry Brook To Lead England In ODIs As Jos Buttler Continues To Recover From Calf Injury

Davis Cup 2024: Ramkumar Ramanathan & N Sriram Balaji Go Down In Must-Win Contest

Davis Cup 2024: Ramkumar Ramanathan & N Sriram Balaji Go Down In Must-Win Contest