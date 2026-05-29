What Next For Hardik Pandya? 5 Teams That Could Target India All-Rounder After MI Exit

Hardik Pandya’s tenure as Mumbai Indians captain appears to be ending after the franchise’s failure to reach IPL 2026 playoffs |

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya's time as Mumbai Indians captain is coming to close. The writing was on the wall for the Indian all-rounder after the franchise failed to reach the IPL 2026 playoffs. MI have failed to make it to the top 4 in two of 3 seasons under Pandya's leadership and the franchise are opting for a change.

Hardik reportedly conveyed to the Mumbai management that he was on his way out after the team failed to qualify for the playoffs. Pandya himself has fuelled rumours of a trade to CSK, and it could be an interesting off season.

While his stocks at MI aren't high, Pandya still remains a valuable asset in Indian cricket. His ability to bowl across phases and bat in multiple roles makes him a rare profile in the ecosystem.

Here we at 5 teams where Hardik could be a perfect match.

Chennai Super Kings

It is not secret that Hardik looks up to MS Dhoni. Though CSK are MI's rivals, there have been quite a few players who have played for both teams in IPL history. Hardik's move to CSK was first mooted after he had a chat with CEO Kasi Viswanathan in Chennai. Fans were quick to notice the CSK boss having a chat with Sanju Samson as well before eventually sealing that trade.

In Hardik, Chennai could get that much needed firepower in the middle order. Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube have blown hot and cold this season, while there remains a heavy reliance on Jamie Overton. Ruturaj Gaikwad has struggled as captain and Hardik could seamlessly fill those shoes.

Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR did not make the playoffs for back to back seasons under Ajinkya Rahane and the franchise will be on the lookout for a new captain. While Cameron Green impressed in his debut season, the three-time champions have failed to fill the Andre Russell void. Pandya could prove to be a bold choice, adding firepower and unlocking KKR to play their best overseas combination.

Return to GT?

If Hardik Pandya is willing to drop the armband, then a return to Gujarat Titans would also make perfect sense. Gujarat are a top heavy side under Shubman Gill and Hardik would only extend their batting resources. The 33-year-old enjoyed his best batting seasons at his home franchise and playing in front of the Ahmedabad crowd again will hold some appeal for the Indian all rounder.

Lucknow Super Giants

LSG are in the desperate need for a all-rounder like Hardik Pandya. Rishabh Pant's side struggled for balance with the squad seriously lacking in multi-faceted players. Should Hardik move to LSG, he could take that mantle on himself and ease the pressure on Pant. Pandya already delivered a title to Gujarat Titans as captain, and a move to Uttar Pradesh would allow him to crave his own identity and legacy.

Delhi Capitals

Another franchise in need of a captain, Delhi Capitals could offer Hardik the perfect exit route. Delhi are among the perennial underachievers in the IPL and Hardik's presence could elevate their on paper strength to a serious title challenge.