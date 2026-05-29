IPL Betting Racket Bust In Maharashtra's Ichalkaranji Ahead Of GT Vs RR Match; Property Worth ₹87 Lakh Seized, 9 Arrested |

The excitement surrounding Indian Premier League is reaching its peak as the tournament inches closer to its grand finale scheduled for May 31. While cricket fans across the country remain glued to their screens for nail-biting matches and last-over thrillers, illegal betting and gambling activities linked to the tournament are also surfacing from different parts of India.

In a major crackdown, an IPL betting racket was recently busted in Maharashtra’s Ichalkaranji city in Kolhapur district. According to reports, police seized property worth nearly ₹87 lakh in connection with the illegal betting operation. Nine individuals, including corporator Nitesh Powar, have reportedly been taken into custody in the case.

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The accused were later produced before the court, which remanded them to three days of police custody for further investigation. Speaking about the operation, Additional Superintendent of Police Annasaheb Jadhav said:

“After receiving information about IPL betting at Shivaji Nagar Police Station in Ichalkaranji city, our team conducted a raid on the betting operation. During the raid, six accused were taken into custody, and 12 mobile phones, laptops, and some cash were seized from them...”

The incident highlights how betting rackets operate through digital platforms using smartphones, laptops and online payment methods, making such illegal activities more organised and difficult to trace. Police officials suspect that the seized electronic devices may contain important data linked to betting transactions and wider gambling networks.

Ichalkaranji, Maharashtra: Additional Superintendent of Police Annasaheb Jadhav says, "After receiving information about IPL betting at Shivaji Nagar Police Station in Ichalkaranji city, our team conducted a raid on the betting operation. During the raid, six accused were taken… pic.twitter.com/u1AUVf4LeP — IANS (@ians_india) May 29, 2026

Qualifier 2: Gujarat Titans Vs Rajasthan Royals

Meanwhile, on the cricketing front, anticipation for the tournament’s climax continues to grow. In the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 clash tonight, Gujarat Titans will take on Rajasthan Royals at the Mullanpur Stadium in New Chandigarh. The winning side will secure a place in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 31.