Hardik Pandya To Play For CSK? Mahieka Sharma's 'Helicopter' Remark Sparks Buzz Among Fans Amid IPL 2026 Season

Mahieka Sharma/Instagram

Fresh speculation surrounding Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya and a potential move to Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2027 has taken social media by storm after a viral interaction involving his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma.

The latest buzz began when Hardik commented on one of Mahieka's social media posts. Soon after, Mahieka replied with the intriguing comment, “Helicopter Helicopter,” a phrase that immediately caught the attention of cricket fans. Many supporters were quick to connect the reference to legendary Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni, whose iconic helicopter shot has become one of the most recognizable strokes in world cricket.

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The comment sparked a wave of reactions online, with fans suggesting it could be a subtle hint linking Hardik to Chennai Super Kings. Several users pointed out that the “helicopter” reference arrived amid ongoing rumours about Pandya's future following Mumbai Indians' disappointing IPL 2026 campaign. The speculation has only intensified after previous social media activity, including Hardik's cryptic “07:07” Instagram story, which some fans interpreted as a clue about a possible move to the Chennai-based franchise.

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Social media platforms were flooded with posts claiming that the Mahieka-Hardik exchange could be another indication of a potential switch to CSK. Some fans even joked that the all-rounder was already preparing to don the famous yellow jersey next season, while others viewed the comment as nothing more than a playful reference that had been blown out of proportion by the internet.

Despite the growing chatter, there is currently no official confirmation that Hardik Pandya will leave Mumbai Indians or join Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2027. Reports linking the star all-rounder to CSK remain speculative, and neither franchise has announced any trade discussions.

For now, the “Helicopter Helicopter” comment remains the latest talking point in an offseason filled with transfer rumours. Whether it was a genuine hint or simply an innocent joke, it has certainly added fuel to one of the biggest IPL speculation stories ahead of the 2027 season.