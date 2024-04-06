 'What Hardik Pandya Has Done Wrong?': Harsha Bhogle Slams Trollers For Criticizing Mumbai Indians Skipper; Viral Video
Ever since Hardik Pandya was appointed as the new Mumbai Indians captain by the franchise, the star all-rounder has been subjected to heavy online trolling and backlash.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Saturday, April 06, 2024, 10:22 PM IST
article-image

Renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle lambasted trollers for heavily criticizing Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya amid the captaincy row. Pandya has been at the receiving end of the MI fans for replacing Rohit Sharma as the captain of the team.

Ever since Hardik Pandya was appointed as the new Mumbai Indians captain by the franchise, the star all-rounder has been subjected to heavy online trolling and backlash Additionally, the 30-year-old hostile received hostile receptions from the crowd in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and even Mumbai and was subjected to jeers throughout the match.

article-image

In a video that went viral on social media, Harsha Bhogle slammed the trollers while citing the example of an IT executive or CFO of a company returning to their old organization with a better role and pay. The veteran cricket commentator added that he is perplexed and saddened by the toxicity around the situation.

Hardik Pandya was part of Mumbai Indians for seven IPL seasons from 2015 to 2021 and played an instrumental role in helping the side win four titles in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Ahead of IPL 2022, Pandya accepted the offer from Gujarat Titans and appointed him as a captain. In the maiden IPL season as a captain, the 30-year-old led GT to first title in their debut season.

In IPL 2023, Hardik captained Gujarat Titans to a second consecutive final but lost to Chennai Super Kings. Ahead of IPL 2024 Auction, the all-rounder grabbed headlines when was traded to Mumbai Indians by GT in an all-cash deal of INR 15 crore. Just few weeks later, MI pulled off a big surprise by appointing Hardik Pandya as a captain.

