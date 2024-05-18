'We'll Both Be Cheering For Sharmaji Ka Beta': KL Rahul On Suniel Shetty Ahead Of Team India's T20 World Cup 2024 Campaign

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India cricketer and Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul pledged their support to the Men in Blue as they gear up for T20 World Cup 2024, beginning on June 1st. The right-handed batter revealed that he and his father-in-law Suniel Shetty will firmly get behind 'Sharmaji ka beta' in the T20 World Cup.

Led by Rohit Sharma, India will look to bring home the T20 World Cup next month. The Men in Blue won the inaugural T20 World Cup which took place in 2007, but have reached the final only once ever since when Sri Lanka consigned them to a loss in the 2014 edition.

Speaking to Harsha Bhogle at the post-game presentation after the win over the Mumbai Indians on Friday, Rahul claimed:

"I think I am on my father-in-law's team. I am on his side. We'll both be cheering for Sharmaji ka beta for the World Cup coming up. We'll be glued to the television and sending all our love to the Indian team."

"Maybe middle-order" - KL Rahul on his batting position in T20Is

With Rahul not selected in the squad for the T20 World Cup 2024, the 32-year-old reckons he might have to bat in the middle-order moving forward to win his spot back in the side. He elaborated:

"Yeah, maybe, maybe not. I don't know. Not sure, there's not much T20 cricket coming up now but it's been a season, where I learnt a lot about my own batting and where I stand and what I need to get better and get back into the team. Maybe middle-order, maybe not, it really depends on what the team needs."