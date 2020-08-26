Welcome to Manchester? Messi is talking to both Manchester United and Manchester City

Messi's move to Manchester City sounds extremely fair, given the relationship between Guardiola and the Argentine during their successful days at Barcelona nearly a decade ago.

The pair has won two Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles between 2008-2012 at Barcelona where Messi earned his G.O.A.T status.

However, another report by a Spanish website SPORT, claims that Manchester United and PSG have begun negotiations to sign the Argentine.

That could also be true for a fair number of reasons.

Manchester United have made zero signings since in the current transfer window. The failed Jordan Sancho signing could only mean the club has enough to sign the 33-year-old.

PSG, meanwhile, are also favourites given their financial capability. At the French side, Messi will be reunited with Neymar, who has repeatedly been asked to come back to Barcelona by the Argentine himself.

Additionally, Serie A side Inter Milan have also contacted Messi's representatives including his father and agent Jorge.