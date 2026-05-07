'We Will Get Better And Stronger As The Games Go By': Sairaj Bahutule Looks Forward To Home Leg For Comeback | file photo

Hyderabad: Punjab Kings (PBKS) continues to maintain its position among the top contenders in the IPL 2026 standings, currently sitting in second place with 13 points after a high-scoring encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Although the result favoured the hosts in a 33-run victory, the fixture provided a significant silver lining for the side through young Australian Cooper Connolly, who became the youngest overseas player to score a century in IPL history.

Facing a challenging target of 236 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, the Kings showed resilience following a difficult start to the innings. Connolly anchored the chase with a determined 107 off just 59 deliveries. His performance, which included seven boundaries and eight sixes, saw him surpass a decade-old record held by Quinton de Kock to claim the milestone at just 22 years of age.

Reflecting on the historic knock, spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule highlighted Connolly’s exceptional temperament and the bright future he holds within the franchise.

“He is somebody who is very positive and he’s a great potential, definitely. He’s got a good head on his shoulders and he’s a total team man,” Bahutule said. “To see an overseas player at that age come and adapt to different venues and pitches in India so quickly has been fabulous. Even when it felt like a losing cause, he made sure the momentum stayed on to see how close we could get.”

Despite the challenges in the field, the coaching staff remains firmly behind the squad, pointing to the culture of unity and character that Head Coach Ricky Ponting has instilled in the dressing room.

“The values created by Ricky are that we support each other and back each other. Ups and downs are going to be there, but we will take up that challenge and come back stronger,” Bahutule noted. “It’s a tournament of ups and downs, and we are very clear in the brand of cricket we want to play. We’ll just focus on one game at a time and keep our mindsets calm.”

With the team now moving to their home base in Dharamshala for a crucial three-match stint, there is an air of excitement to reclaim winning momentum.

“Dharamshala is a good venue and we will make sure we take advantage of that home ground. We’ve had a brilliant first half, and while there is a little hurdle now, we will pick ourselves up again. We’ll get better and stronger as the games go by,” Bahutule concluded.

Punjab Kings will return to action next week against Delhi Capitals as they look to solidify their playoff spot in front of a home crowd at the HPCA Cricket Stadium, Dharamshala.