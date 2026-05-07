Viral Post Claims Yuzvendra Chahal Was Caught 'Vaping' On Flight During Arshdeep Singh's Vlog Ahead Of SRH vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match | Watch

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A social media controversy involving Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has gone viral during IPL 2026 after an X user alleged that the Punjab Kings spinner was seen vaping on a flight in a vlog uploaded by teammate Arshdeep Singh.

According to the claims circulating online, the Punjab Kings squad was travelling from Ahmedabad to Hyderabad when the alleged incident took place. The user shared screenshots and clips from Arshdeep Singh’s YouTube video, claiming Chahal appeared to be vaping during the flight journey.

The user further alleged that the original vlog was later edited and shortened, claiming portions featuring Chahal were cropped out. The allegations quickly spread across social media platforms, sparking debates among cricket fans and online users.

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The same user later claimed to possess the “deleted” version of the vlog and posted another message alleging that Chahal had “sneaked” a vape device onto the aircraft. The clips and accusations quickly spread across social media platforms, triggering debates among cricket fans and online users.

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However, there has been no official confirmation from Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Punjab Kings, or the IPL regarding the authenticity of the claims. At present, the allegations remain completely unverified, and no evidence has been independently confirmed.

The controversy has nevertheless generated significant online attention, with many users urging caution against spreading unverified accusations on social media. Others pointed out that edited YouTube videos are common for multiple reasons and may not necessarily indicate wrongdoing. Until any official clarification emerges, the viral posts remain speculative, and the authenticity of the alleged vaping incident cannot be conclusively established.