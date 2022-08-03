e-Paper Get App

'We were clinical: Rohit Sharma on India's 7-wicket win over WI in 3rd ODI

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, August 03, 2022, 01:14 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma | File Photo

Following a seven-wicket win over West Indies in the third T20I, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said that the chase was "clinical" and the team used the conditions really well.

A brilliant half-century from Suryakumar Yadav and his stand with batter Shreyas Iyer powered India to a seven-wicket win over the hosts West Indies in the third T20I of five-match series on Wednesday.

Injury issues

Captain Rohit had also suffered an injury during the match while batting and left the field retired hurt when he was at 11 off 5 balls.

"It is okay at the moment. We have got a few days till the next game, hopefully it should be okay (his injury). How we bowled in the middle overs was crucial. I thought we used the conditions well. Used the variations well. Was very clinical how we chased. When you watched from the outside, did not feel a lot of risk was taken, was a lot of calmness in the middle. Surya batted brilliantly, good partnership there with Iyer. The pitch had something in it for the bowlers, not an easy target. It was important to pick the right shots, right balls on a ground like that," said Rohit at the post-match presentation.

The five-match series is currently in hands of India by 2-1.

West Indies posted a total of 164/5 in their 20 overs, thanks to a superb half-century from Kyle Mayers, who scored 73 off 50 balls with eight fours and four sixes. Other batters like Nicholas Pooran (22) and Rovman Powell (23) also posted some notable contributions.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was India's pick of the bowlers with a spell of 2/35 in four overs.

Super Suryakumar Yadav

Chasing 165, Indian captain Rohit Sharma got retired hurt while batting. Then Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav put on a superb stand which powered India to a victory. Yadav scored an amazing 76 off 44 balls. Rishabh Pant also played a solid knock of 33* off 26 balls.

Yadav was adjudged as the 'Man of the Match' for his brilliant half-century, his fifth in 20 T20I innings.

Read Also
1st T20: Rohit Sharma dethrones Martin Guptill to become leading run-scorer in shortest format
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSports'We were clinical: Rohit Sharma on India's 7-wicket win over WI in 3rd ODI

RECENT STORIES

Want to prevent yourself from monkeypox? Read the government's list of Dos and Don'ts

Want to prevent yourself from monkeypox? Read the government's list of Dos and Don'ts

3rd T20: Hardik Pandya completes rare double in India's 7-wicket win over WI

3rd T20: Hardik Pandya completes rare double in India's 7-wicket win over WI

3rd ODI: Skipper Rohit Sharma retires hurt with back muscle pull

3rd ODI: Skipper Rohit Sharma retires hurt with back muscle pull

Mumbai updates: Parts of city to witness water cut tomorrow; BMC to link Tansa Main with BPT

Mumbai updates: Parts of city to witness water cut tomorrow; BMC to link Tansa Main with BPT

'Union govt must reduce taxes, states have limitations,' Tamil Nadu finance minister to Nirmala...

'Union govt must reduce taxes, states have limitations,' Tamil Nadu finance minister to Nirmala...