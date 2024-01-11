'We Are Not Allowed To Go & Take A Piss': Old Video Of Andy Murray Being Denied of Toilet Break At Australian Open 2023 Goes Viral

Andy Murray | Credits: Instagram/Euro Sport

The old video of former World No.1 Andy Murray, wherein he was not allowed to take a toilet break, has resurfaced on social media ahead of first Grand Slam tournament of the calendar year at Melbourne Park, slated to take place on January 14.

In a viral video, Andy Murray can be seen lashing out at woman chair umpire about toilet rules after he was denied of taking the toilet break during his 5-set win in the second round against Thanasi Kokkinakis at Australian Open 2023.

"Do you know something? I respect the rules. It's so disrespectful that tournament has us out there until 3 f*****ing 4 o'clock in the morning and we are not allowed to go and take a piss." Scottish tennis player said.

"It's a joke. And you know it as well. It's disrespectful. It is disrespecful to you. It's disrespectable to the ball children. It's disrespectful to the players and we are not allowed to go to the toilet. Ridiculous." Murray added.

Toilet break in ATP and WTA tennis tournaments has been a matter of debate, with some players accused of using it for strategic purpose in order to disrupt the momentum of the opponent or take a mental break in between the match.

In order to curb advantage of toilet breaks by tennis players, ATP changed the rule wherein players cannot take more than three minutes of bathroom breaks in 2021.