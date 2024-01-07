Injured Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Australian Open 2024 With Torn Muscle

Rafael Nadal | Credits: Twitter

Former World No.1 Rafael Nadal has decided to withdraw from the Australian Open 2024 on Sunday, January 4.

Nadal, who recently made his comeback at Brisbane Open, took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) to confirm his decision to rule out of the Australian Open, which is scheduled to begin on January 4.

Spaniard tennis player stated that he had faced a problem on his muscle during the Brisbane and underwent MRI scan in Melbourne, which showed a tear on his muscle. Rafael Nadal added that he is not ready to compete at the highest level, especially 5-setter match and will fly back to Spain for further treatment to his injury.

"Hi all, during my last match in Brisbane I had a small problem on a muscle that as you know made me worried. Once I got to Melbourne I have had the chance to make an MRI and I have micro tear on a muscle, not in the same part where I had the injury and that’s good news. Right now I am not ready to compete at the maximum level of exigence in 5 sets matches. I’m flying back to Spain to see my doctor, get some treatment and rest."

Rafael Nadal was out of action for almost a year until his made a comeback in the recently concluded Brisbane Open, where he lost in the quarterfinal against Australian Jordan Thompson.

The 36-year-old suffered a hip injury during his second round defeat to Mackenzie McDonald in last year's Australian Open and has been on sidelines for 11 months. After undergoing surgery to his hip in June last year, he decided to withdraw from entire season.