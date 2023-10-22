WBBL 2023-24: Grace Harris' Bat Breaks Midway Through The Shot But Ball Goes For Six; WATCH

Grace Harris' bat breaks but ball goes for six. | (Credits: Screengrab)

In a first that was seen on a cricket field, Australian cricketer Grace Harris hit a clean six even as her bat broke midway through the shot during the Women's Big Bash League fixture between the Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers in North Sydney on Sunday. Harris was only left with the handle of the bat and was in splits in a video that went viral over social media.

The incident occurred during the 13th over of the innings as Piepa Cleary delivered a length ball outside off. The right-hander pummeled it over wide long-on and was left with only the bat handle. However, the ball easily carried over the fence and the fielder was a mere spectator. The commentators were left in splits as was the batter in question.

Below is the video of the same:

Brisbane Heat pick up an easy 50-run win after Grace Harris' whirlwind innings:

As far as the state of the match goes, Brisbane Heat won by 50 runs after amassing 229-7 in their allotted 20 overs. Harris was unstoppable throughout the game, hitting 11 sixes in her 59-ball 136, while Mignon du Preez struck 7 boundaries in her 23-ball 39.

In response, Beth Mooney smashed 60 off 30 deliveries, but the target proved to be a bridge too far for the Sorchers. Harris also picked up a wicket in the two overs, but she bowled, but Courtney Grace Sippel was the pick of the bowlers with 4 scalps.

