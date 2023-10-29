Watch: Wasim Akram Breaks Down On Pakistani TV Show While Recalling Last Moments With His Late Wife Huma

Former Pakistan fast bowler and ex-skipper Wasim Akram recently broke down on a local TV channel while remembering his late wife and childhood love Huma and the days leading up to her demise in India in 2009.

Wasim and Huma Akram were on an air ambulance to Singapore from Lahore when they had to land in Chennai for refuelling. Huma fell unconscious on the plane and was shifted to a hospital in the city.

Both Wasim and Huma did not have Indian visas but still managed to get to a hospital with the help of locals, airport authorities and the government.

Akram said Huma was shifted to the ICU but she never regained consciousness and passed away due to heart and kidney-related complications.

"She was admitted in the ICU but... 5 days we were there and she never regained consciousness," Akram said on ASports.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He then went on to describe how he broke the news to his kids who were 7 and 10 years-old at the time.

"My kids were 7 and 10, and I was a typical Pakistani dude. I knew they are my boys and I have to love them but didn't know much about them. It was tough, a lot of people helped me afterwards.

"They were with Huma's friend who is also named Huma. They were with her for 3 days before I called them home. But they didn't understand what happened, they were too young," Akram said while trying to hold back tears.

Huma died on October 25 at the Apollo Hospital in Chennai. She was 42-years-old and was survived by husband Wasim and two sons Tahmoor and Akbar.

Wasim Akram later married Australian social worker Shaniera Thompson in 2013 and welcomed their daughter Aiyla a year later.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)