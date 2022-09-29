e-Paper Get App
Watch: Virat Kohli flashes phone, fans catch glimpse of Anushka Sharma on video call

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 07:53 PM IST
article-image

Riding on Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul's unbeaten half-centuries, India registered an eight-wicket win over South Africa in the first T20I on Wednesday.

Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 3/32, while Deepak Chahar and Harshal Patel grabbed two wickets each.

Chasing a modest 107 on a tricky pitch, Suryakumar (50 not out in 33 balls) and KL Rahul (51 not out, 56 balls) helped India go 1-0 up in three-match series.

After the encounter, as the players returned to the team bus, Kohli was seen sitting with his phone. As the crowd got louder, the former India captain flashed his phone at them. Fans got a glimpse of his wife Anushka Sharma, who was on the video call with the batsman.

Despite India’s win, Kohli had a disappointing outing as he could only score 3 runs,

India next play South Africa in the second T20I at Guwahati on Sunday, October 2

article-image

