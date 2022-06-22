Watch Video: Virat Kohli gives Team India players a passionate talk ahead of warm-up match against Leicestershire Foxes

Virat Kohli | File Photo

Former India captain Virat Kohli prepped the India players with a team talk during a training session ahead of the upcoming rescheduled fifth Test against England at Old Trafford starting on July 1.

India take on Leicestershire Foxes in a four-day warm-up match from Thursday, June 22.

The Leicestershire Foxes Twitter handle posted a video of Kohli speaking to his teammates and captioned it: "Virat Kohli gives a passionate team talk ahead of a busy day of preparations before India’s Tour Match vs LCCC."

Meanwhile, Kohli on Tuesday Instagrammed pictures from his training session.

"Practice well. Stay happy," Kohli captioned the post on the Koo app.

Kohli was the skipper of Team India when the five-match Test series against England was originally played in 2021.

India currently leads the Test series 2-1. The fifth Test match, which was supposed to be held in Old Trafford, Manchester last year, was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Read Also Virat Kohli leads Team India's first training session ahead of England Test