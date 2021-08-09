Watch Video: Union Minister Anurag Thakur felicitates India's Olympic medal winners, says 'govt will ensure all facilities for sports are arranged'

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur while felicitating winners of the Tokyo Olympics on Monday said that the government of India will ensure that all possible sports facilities are arranged from its end for the sportsmen. India's Olympic medal-winners were accorded a grand welcome by the government in a dazzling felicitation ceremony in Delhi's Hotel Ashoka.

Anurag Thakur while congratulating Indian men's hockey team and its captain Manpreet Singh said that India won medal in Olympics for hockey after a wait of 41 years. He also further said, "we are equally proud of the women's hockey team for entering the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time ever."

Tokyo 2020 was an Olympic Games of many firsts for India. The success of Team India at the Olympics is a reflection of how New India desires and aspires to dominate the world.even in sports," Thakur said.

"The Olympic Games showed us that with self-discipline and dedication we can be champions. Team India excelled and inspired while Indians cheered and celebrated all around. "Truly sports is a great unifier as our athletes come from villages and cities, north to south, from east to west. Their journey is an incredible story of resilience and sporting excellence," he added.

"We will continue to support our sports persons and we endeavour to make India a sporting powerhouse," Thakur said.

Thakur's predecessor Rijiju praised the performances of all the athletes and reiterated that India will be a force to reckon with by the 2028 Olympics.