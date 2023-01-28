Watch Video: Pakistan batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed sings at Shan Masood's wedding during 'Qavali Night'

Sarfaraz Ahmed recently made a strong return to International cricket. He played his first Test series in three years against New Zealand at home and scored three half-centuries and a ton for Pakistan.

In a recent video that has been doing rounds on social media, the 2017 Champions Trophy winning captain is singing 'Sada khush raho tum at Pakistan cricketer Shan Masood's wedding.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Several ex players were upset when Sarfaraz Ahmed was dropped the natiobnal fold. Post his return, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria slammed fans and the board for the poor treatment of Sarfaraz Ahmed.

"The people who dropped him from the team are hiding their faces. They have now realised that they didn't treat him well."

Sarfaraz replaced Mohammad Rizwan, who was criticised for his form with the bat against England in the 3-0 whitewash earlier.