Sarfaraz Khan Absence: BCCI selector finally opens up on the topic, highlights balance and composition

Mumbai batsman Sarfaraz Khan has been the man to watch in the domestic circuit at the moment. Despite his sublime form and brillaint figures in Ranji cricket, Sarfaraz still is not close to getting a call-up to the national team. Despite smashing three centuries this season Sarfaraz was ignored for the first two Tests against Australia starting next month. While Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav were called up, questions arise why Sarfaraz continues to be ignored. A Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selector has now broken his silence on the matter.

In a chat with Sportstar, National selector, Sridharan Sharath touched upon the topic of Sarfaraz's absence as he was quizzed about the Indian batting unit.

"He is certainly on our radar. In due course, he will get his due. While picking the team, we have to consider things like composition and balance," he said.

While commenting on the batting unit Sridharan said, "Kohli is still a match-winner. Cheteshwar Pujara brings stability to batting. Rohit Sharma is an excellent leader and a fabulous bat. Shreyas Iyer has been consistent. Shubhman Gill and K.L. Rahul also have the genuine ability."

The selection committee has only announced the squad for the first two Tests against Australia. The squad for the remaining two matches will be picked in due time. Sarfaraz might not have been picked for the first couple of games but he might get his opportunity in the remaining matches of the series.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)