WATCH: Steve Smith Gives Hilarious Reaction To Appreciate Mohammed Shami's Delivery

Steve Smith is known for his wierd mannerisms and funny gestures that he makes while batting in the middle and he was at it again during the ICC World Test Championship final between Australia and India at The Oval in London. Smith's reaction to one of the deliveries bowled by Mohammed Shami is going viral on social media.

The incident happened in the 29th over after the Lunch break when Shami bowled a good length delivery just oustide the off stump.

Smith made up his mind to leave the bearly but it came back in slightly and wasn't too far away from hitting the off stump.

Immediately after leaving the ball, Smith made a gesture to indicate how the ball moved late.

The moment was perfectly captured by the cameraman and the video of the incident was posted by the International Cricket Council on social media, leaving everyone in splits.

Shami bowled his heart out in the first session but went wicketless.

But the 32-year-old came back strong after the Lunch break as he castled a well-set Marnus Labuschagne with a peach of a delivery to put India on the front foot again after Australia fought back through the second-wicket partnership between David Warner and Labuschagne which lasted for 69 runs before Shami's brilliance broke the stand.