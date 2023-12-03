WATCH: Pakistani Batter Tahir Baig, Suffering From Cramps, Falls On Stumps To Get Out In Bizarre Fashion

A bizarre dismissal took place in Pakistan's National T20 Cup on Saturday when batter Mirza Tahir Baig stumbled on his stumps after suffering from cramps during a match between Abbottabad and Sialkot.

Opener Baig got out 'hit wicket' in the 12th over of Sialkot's innings when he played a pull shot off the back foot against Abbottabad leg-spinner and captain Yasir Shah.

His weight transferred completely on the back foot which triggered a cramp in his leg. Baig immediately grimmaced in pain and fell on his backside after playing the shot.

He couldn't control his momentum or guage where the stumps were and knocked them off while falling back. Baig clutched his right leg and needed some medical attention before hobbling off the field in pain.

Abbottabad beat Sialkot

The 24-year-old was well set on 38 when he got out which triggered a collapse in the Sialkot batting lineup. They were eventually restricted for 119/8 in 20 overs with Shah taking 3 wickets while Adil Naz took a couple.

Abbottabad in reply, rode on opener Sajjad Ali's 50 off 45 balls and Kamran Ghulam's 26 to chase down the target in 17.4 overs for the loss of five wickets.

Abbottabad, with the win against Sialkot last night cruised their way to the fourth spot as they won their first game of the Super 8 stage.

Sialkot meanwhile, led by the experienced Shoaib Malik, have won one of their two games in the Super 8 leg of the tournament and are currently placed on the third spot of the points table.