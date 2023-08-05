WATCH: Pakistan Snooker Champion Ahsan Ramzan Breaks Down In Front Of Punjab Sports Advisor Wahab Riaz

Ahsan Ramzan breaks down. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Former Pakistan Snooker champion Ahsan Ramzan couldn't hold his tears back as Punjab Sports Advisor and veteran cricketer Wahab Riaz paid him a visit on Friday. Riaz, alongside information minister Amir Mir, CCPO Lahore Bilal Kamyana and Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa met him to show solidarity.

Nevertheless, the 17-year-old broke down after being embraced by Riaz and was consoled by Mir Ramzan also poured his heart out about the treatment meted out by the police. With Razman practicing for the national championship, Green Town Police arrested him on Wednesday night after the cops raided a club for keeping it open late. Ramzan, the Asian Champion in U-21 snooker, was released when one of his friends came to the police station.

"I told them (police) that I am a world champion and had to practice at the club, but no one listened. We told them that security cameras and guards were also deployed at the club, and that we were just playing snooker and had not done anything wrong," Ramzan said, as quoted by The Dawn.

Wahab Riaz vows to raise the matter of closure of snooker clubs:

Riaz pledged to bring up the issue of snooker clubs closing with the government. Ramzan suggested that, like cricket facilities, snooker clubs be open late for practise. According to CCPO Kamyana, a report on the incident has been demanded and is due to him by Saturday. He pledged that those responsible would face punishment.

Meanwhile, Riaz, who has featured for the Pakistan national cricket team in 27 Tests, 91 ODIs, and 36 T20Is, hasn't played since December 2020.

