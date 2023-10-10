 Watch: Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton Soak In The Scenic Views Of Dharamsala During Triund Trek
Watch: Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton Soak In The Scenic Views Of Dharamsala During Triund Trek

Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton decided to soak in the scenic views of the Himalayas during their Triund trek in Dharamsala.

Tuesday, October 10, 2023
article-image

Former England captain Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton recently completed the famous Triund trek during their visit to Dharamsala for the ICC World Cup 2023.

The duo are in India as part of the Sky Sports and ICC commentary team for the ODI spectacle which started on October 5 in Ahmedabad where England lost the opening clash against New Zealand.

England played against Bangladesh at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday, before which Hussain and Atherton decided to soak in the scenic views of the Himalayas during their trek.

Hussain, Atherton, and Ian Ward also roamed around the streets of Dharamsala before their trek.

article-image

The Triund Trek

Triund is situated at a height of 2875 meters above sea level. The Triund trek is a popular Himalayan adventure in Himachal Pradesh.

It offers a moderate hike of about 9 kilometers, providing stunning views of the Dhauladhar mountain range.

Trekkers can camp overnight at Triund and enjoy panoramic vistas of snow-capped peaks. It's a favorite for both novice and experienced trekkers.

article-image

England crush Bangladesh in Dharamsala

England registered their first win of the World Cup after crushing Bangladesh by 137 runs. Opener Dawid Malan starred with the bat, scoring 140 runs while Reece Topley was the chief wrecker with the white balls as he bagged a four-wicket haul.

England climbed up to fifth position on the points table after their massive win over the Bangla Tigers, who suffered their first defeat in the ongoing tournament after their win against Afghanistan.

article-image

It was a game of contrasting halves, where England's mighty batting power served a reminder to its rivals in the first half, while in the second, Bangladesh wilted after taking some early blows and could muster a mere 67 runs in the last 18.1 overs, losing five wickets.

Bangladesh could never recover after Topley struck thrice at the start of their chase, which derailed the Asian side's run chase.

Brief scores:

England 364/9 in 50 overs (Jonny Bairstow 52, Dawid Malan 140, Joe Root 82; Shoriful Islam 3/75, Mahedi Hasan 4/71).

Bangladesh: 227 all out in 48.2 overs (Litton Das 76, Mushfiqur Rahim 51; Reece Topley 4/43).

article-image

