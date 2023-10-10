 ENG vs BAN, CWC 2023: Dawid Malan, Reece Topley Star As England Thrash Bangladesh To Register 1st Win
England (364/9) beat Bangladesh (227) by 137 runs in Dharamsala to register their first win of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Tuesday.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 06:57 PM IST
Defending champions England returned to winning ways with a 137-run win over Bangladesh in their second World Cup game here on Tuesday.

Sent in to bat, Dawid Malan hit a superb 140, while Jonny Bairstow (52) and Joe Root (82) slammed half-centuries to power England to a formidable 364 for 9.

In reply, Bangladesh folded up for 227 in 48.2 overs with Litton Das (76) and Mushfiqur Rahim (51) doing bulk of the scoring.

Reece Topley (4/43) claimed four wickets, while Chris Woakes (2/49) snapped two.

Earlier, Malan and Root added 151 for the second wicket after the former and Bairstow (52 off 59 balls, 8x4s) had put on 115 runs for the opening wicket.

Mahedi Hasan was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh with figures of 8-0-71-4, while left-arm seamer Shoriful Islam claimed three wickets.

Brief scores:

England 364/9 in 50 overs (Jonny Bairstow 52, Dawid Malan 140, Joe Root 82; Shoriful Islam 3/75, Mahedi Hasan 4/71).

Bangladesh: 227 all out in 48.2 overs (Litton Das 76, Mushfiqur Rahim 51; Reece Topley 4/43).

