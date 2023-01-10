WATCH: Mohammed Shami 'Mankads' Dasun Shanaka on 98 but Rohit Sharma withdraws appeal

Dasun Shanaka displayed great fight as Sri Lanka went down losing against India in the 1st ODI of the three-match series beginning in Guwahati. The islanders were reeling at 206-8 at one stage chasing a mammoth 374 for victory, and looked certain to be heading towards a massive defeat.

Up stepped middle order batter Dasun Shanaka to save the island nation. Shanaka brought up his debut hundred showing great fight in a losing cause.

Late Mankad Drama

Shanaka's century was not devoid of drama. The Sri Lankan lone ranger was 'Mankaded' on 98 with three balls to spare by Mohammed Shami. It would have been an unfortunate end to his warrior fight of an innings had Rohit Sharma not withdrawn the appeal after the umpire went up for a referral.

The incident seemed friendly from the start and offered no opposition by Mohammed Shami who ran up to Shanaka and offered his hand as a friendly gesture.

Shanaka brought up his century the very next ball hitting a four at long on and then launching a six as Sri Lanka ended thier innings at 306/8 losing by 67 runs.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Speaking about the incident in the post-match presentation, Rohit cleared the air on the 'Mankading' incident, "I had no idea Shami did that (run-out), he was batting on 98.

"The way he batted was brilliant, we cannot get him out like that. Not something that we thought off, hats off to him, he played really well."