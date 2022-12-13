Watch: Lionel Messi's wife recreates Argentina captain's 'What are you looking at' rant from Netherlands encounter

Lionel Messi with wife Antonela Roccuzzo | Pic: Instagram

Lionel Messi's heated exchange with Netherlands star Wout Weghorst after the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-final went viral on social media recently.

In the video, Messi is seen speaking to a journalist after the game and is heard calling Weghorst a fool on camera.

"Que miras, bobo? Que; miras, bobo?... Anda para alla", Messi could be heard saying in Spanish after the match against Netherlands. It roughly translates to, "What are you looking at, you fool?".

In the following video, Antonela could be heard saying something similar.

"Go there," says Messi's brother, laughing with Antonela as she imitated the Argentina captain. "What are you looking at, fool? What are you looking at?" she seemed to have said in the video.

JAJAJAJA Antonela y el hermano de Messi imitando el "¿Qué miras bobo?" pic.twitter.com/eIWJnBh1ti — Messismo (@Messismo10) December 11, 2022

Following his side's win over Netherlands in the quarterfinal match, Messi had slammed Netherlands manager Louis Van Gaal for "hitting long balls" to make a comeback into the game.

Argentina marched into the semifinals of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar, defeating the Netherlands 4-3 via penalties after playing a thrilling 2-2 stalemate that got extended to extra time here at Lusail Stadium on Saturday.

"Van Gaal says that they play good football, but what he did was put on tall people and hit long balls," Messi said to reporters as quoted by Sky Sports.

Messi went on to claim that Argentina is among the four best sides in the world as they play every game with the same desire and intensity.

"Argentina are among the four best in the world because they show that they know how to play every game with the same desire and the same intensity," he said.

"A lot of joy, a lot of happiness. We did not have to go to extra-time or penalties, we had to suffer. But we got through and it is impressive," he concluded.