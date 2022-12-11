FIFA World Cup 2022: FIFA have initiated disciplinary probe into Lionel Messi's Argentina

FIFA have confirmed they have initiated an investigation against Argentina after the ugly scenes during their World Cup quarter-final victory over the Netherlands.

Wout Weghorst came off the bench to score from a cheeky freekick to send the game to extra time. Lionel Scaloni's Argentina came out victorious as the game went to penalties after the game ended 2-2 after extra-time.

Referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz issued more than a dozen yellow cards and showing a red to Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries after the game ended.

Lionel Messi was among a World Cup record 17 players or coaching staff members who were shown yellow cards during or after the game.

Argentina coach Scaloni was also shown a yellow card by referee Mateu Lahoz, as were a number of members of his squad.

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Argentinian Football Association due to potential breaches of articles 12 (Misconduct of players and officials) and 16 (Order and security at matches) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code during the Netherlands v. Argentina FIFA World Cup™ match that took place on 9 December," the statement read.

"Additionally, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Dutch Football Association due to potential breaches of article 12 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code in relation to the same match."

In his post match comments on referee Mateu Lahoz, Messi despite knowing that he could be punished on disciplinary grounds didn't hold back on criticising the official.

“I don’t want to talk about referees because then they will sanction you, but we were scared before the game because we knew what was coming [with Mateu Lahoz],” Messi said.

“I can’t say what I think, but FIFA have to look at this.

“[FIFA] cannot put a referee like that on this game when he is not up to the level.” said an angered Messi despite the win.

Team misconduct charges are routine for collecting five yellow cards in a game and disciplinary cases were opened against both Argentina and the Netherlands, FIFA said.

Both federations could face paying a fine of 15,000 Swiss francs ($16,000). Earlier FIFA’s disciplinary panel imposed the same sanction twice on Saudi Arabia at this World Cup for team misconduct.

FIFA gave has not stated or given any timetable for the verdicts.