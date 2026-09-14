WATCH: India Pacer Kranti Gaud Fined For Aggressive Send Off In Asia Cup Final Amid Trophy Drama Involving Mohsin Naqvi

India Pacer Kranti Gaud Fined For Aggressive Send Off In Asia Cup Final | X

India Women's fast bowler Kranti Gaud has been fined 10 per cent of her match fee for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Sunday.

The sanction comes after Gaud dismissed Sri Lanka opener Imesha Dulani in the first over of the innings. After taking the wicket, the India pacer made a gesture towards the pavilion. The ICC considered the gesture inappropriate and said it could provoke an aggressive reaction from the batter.

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Gaud was charged under Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which covers language, actions or gestures that can disparage or provoke a batter after their dismissal. She admitted the offence and accepted the proposed punishment, meaning there was no need for a formal hearing.

Along with the 10 per cent fine, one demerit point has also been added to Gaud's disciplinary record. This was her first offence in a 24-month period. Level 1 breaches can lead to a reprimand, a fine of up to 50 per cent of the match fee and one or two demerit points.

The fine comes after India won the Asia Cup title for a record eighth time by defeating Sri Lanka by 72 runs. However, the celebrations were overshadowed by a trophy presentation controversy involving ACC president and Pakistan minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Naqvi was present at the stadium during the final. Indian players stayed away from the post-match presentation when medals were being given to the Sri Lankan players. The trophy presentation made headlines after the Indian team did not collect the trophy in Naqvi's presence.

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Separately, Pakistan have also been fined for a slow over-rate in their semi-final against Sri Lanka. The Pakistan team was found to be one over short of the required rate after time allowances were taken into account.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana accepted the charge and the proposed five per cent fine on her players' match fees. No formal hearing was required in that case either.