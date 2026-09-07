 ICC Fines Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana Khan For Fiery Send Off To Shafali Verma During IND Vs PAK Women's Asia Cup 2026 Clash
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HomeSportsICC Fines Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana Khan For Fiery Send Off To Shafali Verma During IND Vs PAK Women's Asia Cup 2026 Clash

ICC Fines Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana Khan For Fiery Send Off To Shafali Verma During IND Vs PAK Women's Asia Cup 2026 Clash

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana Khan has been fined 10 percent of her match fee after her fiery send off to Shafali Verma in the IND vs PAK Women's Asia Cup 2026 clash in Dubai. Fatima pointed Shafali towards the pavilion despite herself scoring a duck and Pakistan being bowled out for 55.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, September 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
ICC Fines Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana Khan For Fiery Send Off To Shafali Verma During IND Vs PAK Women's Asia Cup 2026 Clash
Fatima Sana’s animated send-off to Shafali Verma sparked criticism from netizens | X/pctstorage

Fatima Sana Khan has been pulled up by the The International Cricket Council (ICC) following her fiery celebration in the IND vs PAK clash in the Women's Asia Cup 2026. Fatima dismissed Indian opener Shafali Verma in the powerplay and then pointed her towards the pavillion.

As a result, Pakistan captain Fatima Sana has been fined 10 per cent of her match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. The ICC confirmed that Fatima was found guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of its Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. The provision relates to language, actions or gestures that disparage or could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter following their dismissal.

Gesture After Shafali’s Dismissal

The incident took place during the second over of India’s innings when Fatima dismissed opener Shafali Verma. Following the wicket, the Pakistan captain gestured towards the pavilion, an action that was deemed to have breached the relevant provision of the ICC Code. The gesture subsequently resulted in disciplinary action against the Pakistan skipper.

The timing of Fatima Sana Khan's celebration is questionable. The Pakistan skipper was dismissed for a duck while batting first. Her side crumbled against the Indian bowling attack, scoring a mere 55. In fact, it is their lowest score in women's T20Is in 200 matches in the format.

The celebration after her side had been humiliated on the field was questioned by netizens on social media.

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Demerit Point Added

In addition to the financial penalty, one demerit point has been added to Fatima’s disciplinary record. It was her second offence within a 24-month period, taking her total to two demerit points during that timeframe. Under the ICC’s disciplinary framework, repeated breaches can lead to further sanctions depending on the number of demerit points accumulated.

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