Watch: God Save the King sung for first time during England-SA Test match

The British national anthem underwent a small change after the passing away of the Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

Since 1952, when Queen Elizabeth II became the Monarch of Britain, the national anthem started with 'God save the Queen' but now sports fans will have to sing 'God Save the King' as Prince Charles took over.

The England-SA 3rd Test match was the first sporting event in England where fans hummed the new anthem.

The third and series-deciding Test between England and South Africa resumed on Saturday after there was no play at the Kennington Oval on Friday following the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II.

A washout on day one, followed by abandonment of play on Friday (Day 2) meant the third and decisive Test between England and South Africa had not witnessed even a single ball being bowled.

England had won the toss and opted to bowl first on day one before rain washed out the day's play. Saturday's play will be considered as day three of the Test as South Africa are due to fly home on Tuesday before they tour India and Australia.

"Following the cancellation of Friday's cricket fixtures as a mark of respect

The series is currently tied 1-1 and the Oval Test is a crucial one for South Africa in particular with ICC World Test Championship points at stake. South Africa were usurped from the top spot of the standings after the loss to England in the second Test.

Meanwhile, England are seventh in the standings after eight losses and six wins. The WTC table is currently topped by Australia, which boasts of a win percentage of 70 percent.