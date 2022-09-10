Queen Elizabeth II passes away: No music in dressing room for India’s T20 game at Hove as England mourns

The India-England women’s T20 encounter at Hove on Saturday, September 10, is expected to be low-key amidst the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II.

England is mourning the demise of its longest-serving monarch and according to reports, it's learnt that the visiting Indian team has been asked to avoid playing music in the dressing room.

The BCCI flag at the venue will also be at half-mast.

According to a report in the Indian Express, there will be no commercial activity allowed inside the stadium, however, there was no restriction on how the players celebrate their success on the field.

The women’s game is a rare sporting event allowed to go on. The ECB had suspended the ongoing England-South Africa Test involving the men’s team on Friday.

Even the weekend fixtures og ther English Premier League were also postponed and so was the European Tour golf and Tour of Britain cycling.

The Indian women’s team are on a two week tour to England where they will be playing three T20Is and three ODIs.