WATCH: Fans Can't Keep Calm As Virat Kohli Visits Atria Institute Of Technology In Bengaluru

Former India captain Virat Kohli reached Bengaluru on Thursday ahead of the national squad's six-day training camp in the city.

But before his professional assignment with Team India, Kohli had to fulfill an off-field committment and was spotted at the Atria Institute Of Technology regarding this.

Kohli was seen entering the Institute amid heavy security even as fans cheered for the Indian cricket star who is also the adopted son of Bengaluru thanks to his association with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

Kohli received a deafening cheer from the waiting fans and students outside the Institute. There were also chants of "RCB, RCB" in between the "Kohli, Kohli" chants.

He was earlier seen evading the paparazzi at the Mumbai Airport as they wanted to click selfies with the star batter.

Kohli was getting late for his flight to Bengaluru and after clicking a couple of selfies with the paps, he managed to trick them and quickly get inside the Airport terminal to catch the plane.

Team India in Bengaluru to prepare for Asia Cup 2023

The Indian cricket team led by Rohit Sharma will be training in Bengaluru's National Cricket Academy over the next six days before heading to Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup 2023.

The Men in Blue will be opening their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Pallekele on September 2.

Rohit will be eyeing his second Asia Cup title as captain after 2018 while India will be fighting for its seventh trophy in the six-nation tournament.

