'The Happiness Of Finishing The Yo-Yo Test': Virat Kohli Reveals His Score

Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has once again proved why he is arguably one of the fittest athletes on the planet. With India currently undergoing a preparatory camp at Alur ahead of the 2023 Asia Cup, the right-handed batter has passed the yo-yo test with flying colours, as revealed by him in his Instagram story.

The former Indian captain has revealed that his yo-yo score at the preparatory camp turned out to be 17.2. According to the BCCI, a player must attain 16.5 to pass the yo-yo test and the 34-year-old's is way higher than the benchmark set by the board. According to media reports, players failing to meet the fitness standards will be pulled out by the BCCI.

Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Keeper-batter KL Rahul remains most under the scanner as BCCI Selector Ajit Agarkar had revealed during the squad announcement press conference that he has a niggle. The Karnataka-born batter sustained a hip injury while playing for the Lucknow Super Giants against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023.

Virat Kohli was last in action during the ODI series against the West Indies:

The Delhi-born cricketer was last seen in Indian colours during the three-game ODI series against the West Indies held in July. Surprisingly, Kohli didn't bat in the game as India played out a strange batting order in the 1st ODI of the series. Chasing only 118 for victory, the Men in Blue lost five wickets before reaching the target.

Nevertheless, the 34-year-old will be exceptionally crucial in the 2023 Asia Cup, especially to counter Pakistan's bowling attack, consisting of three gun fast bowlers.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)