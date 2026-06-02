WATCH: Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Tanvir Ahmed Sparks Controversy! Picks Babar Azam Over Virat Kohli, Crowns Him 'Real King'; Netizens REACT

Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Tanvir Ahmed Sparks Controversy! Picks Babar Azam Over Virat Kohli, Crowns Him 'Real King' | FPJ | AI Image

Islamabad, June 2: Former Pakistan cricketer Tanvir Ahmed is being brutally trolled by Indian cricketing fans on social media after he sparked a controversy by boldly comparing Virat Kohli to Babar Azam. In a video which went viral on social media, Tanvir claimed that Babar has more runs and more centuries in T20 cricket than Kohli. He also said that Kohli has retired from T20 Internationals while Babar is still playing and the Pakistan batter is likely to break many of Virat Kohli's records in future.

Tanvir compared Babar's performances in Pakistan Super League (PSL) with Virat Kohli's record in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. According to him, Babar's numbers show that he is ahead of Kohli in the shortest format of the game. He further went on to call Babar the "Real King". The remark did not go really well with the cricket fans.

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The internet users slammed the former Pakistani cricketer for his remarks and also they are trolling him brutally online. A social media user said, "All unemployed people and ex cricketer of Pakistan have no work just to compare babbar with Virat or suryavanshi. Only source of income for them."

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Another user asked, "How many crucial matches Babar Azam has won for Pakistan? Pakistan cricket will not rise if you guys keep hyping average player based on stats.This guy is on the Babar’s payroll."

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A user jokingly said, "Ise kisne khula chor dia ye dawai na leke bawla hojta hai." A user also said, "0 match winning performance even after playing 4 T20I World Cups. Let that sink in." Another said, "Who listens to this joker ! Ask the world, who is better, BA is not even in the reckoning."

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The cricketing fans disagreed with the comparison and also questioned the basis of his argument. Comparing overall T20 numbers without considering the level of competition, match situations and performances in major tournaments does not present the full picture. Kohli and Babar have played in different eras and circumstances which makes the comparison more difficult.

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Virat Kohli is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of his generation and the Indian star has delivered many memorable performances in the ICC tournament and also played a key role in India's success across formats.

Virat Kohli retired from T20 Internationals after winning the ICC T20 World Cup in 2024, however, he continues to play franchise cricket and remains one of the biggest names in the sporting world. Babar remains to be one of Pakistan's leading batters and has built an impressive record in T20 cricket. Fans like his consistency and achievement, however, he cannot be compared to Virat Kohli and the Indian star remains to be the "Real King".