'This Voice Is Not Mine': Babar Azam Salman Agha, Naseem Shah's Hilarious Reaction To 'Ustad Babar Nusrat' Viral AI Songs | VIDEO

Babar Azam Salman Agha, Naseem Shah's Hilarious Reaction To 'Ustad Babar Nusrat' Viral AI Songs | X

A viral AI-generated video featuring Babar Azam singing Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's famous song "Tumhe Dillagi Bhul Jani Padegi" has become a talking point among Pakistan cricketers. The viral clip which was widely shared on social media under the title "Ustad Babar Nusrat" was shown to Babar along with teammates Salman Ali Agha and Naseem Shah. The three players watched the video together and shared humorous reactions as the artificial intelligence-generated voice closely resembled that of the Pakistan batter.

The video prompted an immediate response from Babar, who clarified that the voice heard in the clip was not actually his. Looking at the AI-generated performance, he said that while he does sing but the voice in the video belonged entirely to artificial intelligence.

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"No, I sing. Why wouldn't I sing? But this voice is not mine," Babar said while watching the clip. He also joked that he did not think the AI version could sing better than him.

Salman Ali Agha and Naseem Shah also joined the discussion, teasing Babar and commenting on the recreated voice. The exchange quickly became one of the lighter moments involving the Pakistan team off the field.

The clip is the latest example of AI-generated content featuring cricketers. During the discussion, Babar pointed out that his voice has been used repeatedly in various AI-created songs and videos that have circulated online in recent years.

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The reactions came while Pakistan are involved in an ODI series against Australia. Pakistan currently lead the series 1-0 after registering a five-wicket victory in the opening match.

Babar was one of the key performers in that win, scoring 69 runs from 94 balls as Pakistan successfully chased down a target of 201 with 24 deliveries remaining.