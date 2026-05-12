Babar Azam Allows Bangladeshi Soldier To Click Selfie During Pakistan Practice Session In Mirpur | X

Mirpur, May 12: Pakistan star batter Babar Azam in a heartwarming gesture towards a military personnel in Bangladesh, allowed him to take a selfie along with him. The incident occurred while the cricketer was attending Pakistan's practice session in Mirpur during the first test of the ongoing Test series against Bangladesh.

The soldier was seen taking a selfie with Babar Azam near the practice nets at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The former Pakistan captain smiled and posed for the photograph while wearing his training gear during the session.

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Although Babar was not part of Pakistan's playing eleven for the first Test, he remained with the squad and continued his training with the team throughout the match. His absence from the playing eleven proved costly for the Pakistani team as they lost the historic Test against Bangladesh.

Babar Azam is being widely praised on social media for his goodwill gesture towards the soldier. The post went viral after Bangladesh created history after beating Pakistan by 104 runs in the opening Test of the series. It was Bangladesh's first-ever home Test victory against Pakistan.

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Bangladesh bowler Nahid Rana played a crucial role in the famous win with a five-wicket haul in Pakistan's second innings. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto was named Player of the Match after scoring 101 runs and 87 runs in the match.

Pakistan were bowled out for 163 runs while chasing a target of 268 runs in the final innings as Bangladesh managed to seal a memorable victory in Mirpur.

Earlier, there were fake news circulating on social media with the claims that Babar Azam has been invited for the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2026 by the football body. It was also being claimed that Babar has become the first cricketer in history to get an invitation from FIFA. However, the claims were fake and there was no such invitation received by Babar.