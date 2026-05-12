Bangladesh Create History With First-Ever Home Test Win Against Pakistan In Mirpur | VIDEO | X

Dhaka, May 12: Bangladesh Cricket team created history on Tuesday (May 12) after defeating Pakistan for the first time ever in a Test match at home. The Tigers registered a memorable 104-run victory in the opening Test of the two-match series at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

The win was another major moment for Bangladesh cricket after their historic win in Test series in Rawalpindi against Pakistan in 2024. They have now done something they have never done before, beating Pakistan in a Test match in Bangladesh.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bangladeshi pacer Nahid Rana emerged as the hero for the Tigers with a brilliant bowling performance in Pakistan's second innings. He picked up 5 wickets for 40 runs and helped bowl Pakistan out for 163 runs while chasing a target of 268 runs.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto also played a key role in the victory. He scored 101 runs in the first innings and also scored 87 runs in the second innings to achieve the Player of the Match award.

Pakistan had earlier scored 386 runs in their first innings after debutant Azan Awais made 103. Bangladesh replied strongly with 413 runs before adding 240/9 declared in the second innings. Pakistani batters struggled in the first innigs as Bangladesh's bowlers dominated the match on the last day.

The historic win at Mirpur gave Bangladesh a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series and also added another memorable chapter to their cricket history.