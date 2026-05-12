'Choked As Always': Netizens React As Mohammed Rizwan Clean Bowled After Bizarre Leave In Pakistan's 104-Run Loss Against Bangladesh | VIDEO

Mohammed Rizwan had a massive brain fade moment as his bizarre dismissal played a key role in Pakistan's embarrassing 104-run loss to Bangladesh. Batting to save the Test match in Dhaka, Rizwan left alone a delivery only for it to nip back in and crash into his stumps. The keeper's poor show prompted angry reactions from Pakistan with the defeat a major blow in the WTC standings.

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Rizwan's bizarre dismissal

Pakistan were struggling in their late chase of 268 in the fourth innings of the 1st Test against Bangladesh. Reeling at 153/6, the onus was on Rizwan to bat for long and steer Pakistan towards safety. However, the former Pakistan captain did the opposite.

Facing the in-form Nahid Rana, Rizwan left alone a delivery which was seemingly outside his off stump. The Bangladesh fast bowler however got the ball to swing back in sharply. It hit the stumps, knocking over Rizwan, who was in shock to see his stumps rattled.

Netizens react to Rizwan's dismissal

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Bangladesh thrash Pakistan by 104 runs

Bangladesh produced a dominant bowling performance to crush Pakistan by 104 runs in the first Test in Dhaka on the fifth day. The hosts secured a rare victory thanks to a collective effort led by Nahid Rana, while Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam also chipped in with crucial wickets.

Rana was the standout performer with a fiery spell that dismantled Pakistan’s batting lineup. He removed Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan in quick succession before dismissing Noman Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi to finish with impressive figures of 5/40 in 9.5 overs. Taskin Ahmed and Taijul Islam picked up two wickets apiece, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who claimed a five-wicket haul in the first innings, added another scalp to complete Bangladesh’s emphatic win.