'Mere Liye Cricket Junoon Hai': Rizwan Shuts Down T20 Retirement Talk Amid Horror PSL 2026 Run In Viral Press Conference | VIDEO

Mohammad Rizwan delivered a passionate response when quizzed about his future in T20 cricket after his dreadful run in PSL 2026 continued. When quizzed whether the former Pakistan captain should retire from the format, Rizwan hit back, saying 'Mere liye cricket junoon hai' and promised to keep fighting to find a place back in the national set up.

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Rizwan been dismissed for less than 20 in his last five innings and scored just 107 runs from seven innings for the Rawalpindi Pindiz in PSL 2026. The franchise, playing its first season, are yet to win a game with 7 consecutive losses. Rizwan's inability to score runs has raised questions on retirement, which the ex-captain addressed.

“Players are human beings and go through difficult phases in their careers, and it is no different for me. But I still love playing cricket in all formats, and I have no intentions of giving up because of criticism directed at me,” he said.

"Mere liye cricket junoon hai. Cricket asal hai. Mujhe cricket se mohabbat hai isiliye main khelta hu, mujhe iske ilaava kuch aata nahi hai [Cricket is my passion and I love the game. I don't know anything else]" Rizwan added.

Rizwan admitted that on current form he should be nowhere near the Pakistan team. The Pakistan star revealed that he told the same to Haris Rauf, during the BBL, where Rizwan again endured a lean patch.

"Yes, I am losing now. My performance is not good. But by the will of God, my hard work is never less. I have worked hard. By God’s will, I will stand in front of you again, after my hard work.”