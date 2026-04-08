'Allah Ne Aake 3-4 Match...': Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings Clueless During Mohammad Rizwan's Urdu Pep Talk In Viral Video

Rawalpindi Pindiz captain Mohammed Rizwan's pep talk to his squad during the ongoing PSL 2026 has gone viral on social media. The new-expansion franchise are yet to win a game this season, having lost all four of their matches. In a team meeting, Rizwan called for the squad to not drop their heads and keep fighting.

He narrated a story from earlier in the PSL, where Multan Sultans had qualified for the final despite losing 4 of their first 5 matches.

"When Multan became the champion, we had lost 4 out of 5 matches. We had to lose one match and get out of the tournament. Allah ne aake 3-4 match jita diye, qualifier aur fir final and fir champion," Mohammed Rizwan said during his speech.

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Rizwan delivered most of the speech in Urdu, despite the presence of several foreign players and coaching staff. The likes of Daryl Mitchell and Sam Billings looked disinterested and completely clueless as Rizwan delivered his team talk.

"We will keep fighting. There is no issue of losing. We have to fight like champions. No one should sit in their rooms. It's okay if we lose. We will roam outside. We will stay together. No matter what happens, we will do something," he added.