VIDEO: Virat Kohli Shows His Punjabi Moves, Performs 'Kikli' With Bhuvneshwar Kumar After RCB's IPL 2026 Win

Virat Kohli continues to be social media's darling after his celebrations following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL win continued to go viral. Kohli lifted only his second title, with RCB becoming the third team to defend their title. The 37-year-old led the chase and the celebrations from the front, soaking in the achievement.

On Tuesday, Virat Kohli shared a sneak peek into the celebrations. In a video posted on his Instagram story, Kohli can be seen performing the traditional Punjabi folk dance Kikli alongside teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

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Kikli is a popular folk dance from Punjab, traditionally performed by two people who hold each other's hands and spin rapidly in a circle while maintaining balance and rhythm. The dance is often associated with festivals, weddings and celebrations, symbolising joy, friendship and togetherness. Over the years, Kikli has also become a popular celebratory dance during festive occasions and sporting victories.

Kohli, who played a match-winning unbeaten knock in the summit clash, has been at the centre of several memorable celebratory moments, from dancing to sharing emotional scenes with teammates and family members. As has been the case with any Kohli moment from the final, the video quickly spread on social media.

The viral clip offers another glimpse into Kohli's lighter side, with the former RCB captain appearing completely immersed in the celebrations. From leading the team on the field to sharing carefree moments with teammates off it, Kohli's infectious energy and laughter have become some of the defining images of RCB's title-winning celebrations.