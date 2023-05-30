Watch: CSK's IPL 2023 final winning moment as Ravindra Jadeja hits a boundary off last ball

Ravindra Jadeja. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja created the winning side to propel the Yellow Brigade to their fifth IPL title on Monday in Ahmedabad by beating the Gujarat Titans. The left-hander slammed a six and a four off the last two balls as the CSK camp went berserk.

Needing 13 off the last six balls, Mohit Sharma conceded only three runs off the first four deliveries, making 10 to win for the Super Kings. However, Mohit Sharma missed his lengths twice and Jadeja pounced on it to find the fence.

The Super Kings have now become the joint-successful franchise in IPL history alongside the Mumbai Indians by winning their fifth crown. It was also the fifth title that the Yellow Army had won under MS Dhoni.

Ravindra Jadeja dedicates IPL 2023 win to MS Dhoni:

Following the thrilling five-wicket win, the southpaw credited the fans for waiting for the match to resume and revealed that he thought about swinging the bat as hard as he could against the slower deliveries. He said at the post-match presentation.

"I'm from Gujarat and it's a special feeling. The crowd has been amazing. They have been waiting for rain to stop till late night. I'd like to say a big congratulations to CSK fans who came to support us I'd like to dedicate this win to a special member of the CSK side, MS Dhoni. I was just thinking I need to swing hard as much as I can. Where the ball will go, I was not thinking about that, just looking to swing hard. I was backing myself and looking to hit straight, because I know Mohit can bowl those slower balls."

Earlier, the Titans piled on 214 in 20 overs. However, over two hours of delay due to rain meant that CSK needed 171 off 15 overs.