IPL Final CSK vs GT: Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets to win fifth title

In a rain-affected but exhilarating summit showdown, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) claimed their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title, equaling the record, with a five-wicket victory over the Gujarat Titans. The final match, originally scheduled for a previous day, had to be extended to a reserve day due to heavy rainfall at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Gujarat set a daunting first innings target

After winning the toss, the Gujarat Titans were asked to bat first. They got off to a flying start with their opening pair of Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill, who put on 67 runs in just seven overs. However, Gill was dismissed by CSK's star left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja for a quickfire 39 off 20 balls. Saha continued to make a significant contribution, scoring a solid 54 off 39 deliveries, providing a strong foundation for the Titans to build a formidable total.

Gujarat Titans finished their innings at 214 for four in 20 overs, thanks to a spectacular knock of 96 runs off just 47 balls by B Sai Sudharsan. The young batsman displayed exceptional form, hitting six sixes and eight fours in his whirlwind innings. CSK's bowlers faced a challenging time, with Tushar Deshpande conceding 56 runs in his four overs.

Rain delay comes a blessing for Chennai Super Kings

Rain interrupted play at the beginning of the second innings, causing a revised target of 171 runs in 15 overs for the Chennai Super Kings. The CSK team, led by the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni, embarked on their chase with determination. Devon Conway played a crucial role, scoring 47 runs, while Ajinkya Rahane contributed 27 runs. Shivam Dube remained unbeaten with 32 runs, providing valuable support to CSK's innings. Ravindra Jadeja, once again demonstrating his match-winning abilities, sealed the victory for CSK with a six and a four off the final two balls from Mohit Sharma.

With this thrilling triumph, Chennai Super Kings celebrated their fifth IPL championship, drawing level with the record for the most titles in the tournament's history. The victory held particular significance as it could potentially mark the end of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's illustrious T20 career. The packed Narendra Modi Stadium witnessed an enthralling contest, showcasing the excitement and competitiveness that has made the IPL one of the most prestigious T20 leagues in the world.

Brief scores from the match: Gujarat Titans: 214/4 in 20 overs (Sai Sudharsan 96, Wriddhiman Saha 54). Chennai Super Kings: 171/5 in 15 overs (Devon Conway 47, Ajinkya Rahane 27, Shivam Dube 32 not out, Ravindra Jadeja 15 not out; Mohit Sharma 3/36, Noor Ahmad 2/17).