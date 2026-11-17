WATCH: CSK Legend MS Dhoni Shares Emotional Cricket Journey VIDEO After IPL Retirement; Says 'Fans Proved Me Wrong' | X

Former India captain and Chennai Super Kings legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Tuesday shared an emotional video featuring glimpses of his cricketing journey after announcing his retirement as Indian Premier League (IPL) player.

IPL Retirement

Dhoni's social media post comes hours after CSK confirmed that he will take up the role of team mentor from IPL 2027 and bring an end to his playing career in the tournament.

Interesting Caption

Sharing the video, Dhoni used the song 'Main Har Ek Pal Ka Shayar Hoon' and added an interesting caption. "Fans proved me wrong, no better song to accept it. Maybe two versions were made so that I could commit the mistake and then accept it," he wrote.

Song Adds An Emotional Touch

The song, which features the lines "Main har ek pal ka shayar hoon, har ek pal meri kahani hai", added an emotional touch to the video. The lyrics talk about life's different moments and experiences which makes it a fitting choice for a video looking back at Thala's long cricketing journey.

Main Har Ek Pal Ka Shair Hoon Lyrics

Main har ek pal kaa shayar hu, har ek pal meree kahanee hai

Har ek pal meree hastee hai, har ek pal meree jawanee hai

Main har ek pal kaa shayar hu

MS Dhoni's retirement from IPL has come as a major setback for his fans as they wanted him to end his career while playing on the field and not while he is sitting at home and comes with the announcement all of a sudden.

The development reminds of the time when MS Dhoni suddenly announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. He shared the news with the fans via an Instagram post and put an end to his illustrious career which spanned over 15 years.